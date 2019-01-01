The Last 3 Episodes of Victoria Season 2, Sunday Night Beginning at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

At 7 p.m. – The King Over the Water Feeling suffocated by the weight of the crown, Victoria escapes with her court to the Scottish highlands. She and Albert revel in the opportunity to be a normal husband and wife, but the holiday can’t last forever.

At 8 p.m. – The Luxury of Conscience Victoria and Albert have to face their worst nightmare as parents, while Peel takes on the ultimate battle in Parliament. When tragedy strikes, they must confront the true cost of standing by their convictions.

At 9 p.m. – Comfort and Joy Albert is intent on re-creating the Christmastime joy he remembers from his youth. Victoria has more than one surprise visitor and finds herself threatened by a relative. Meanwhile, the festive spirit sparks romantic tension throughout the palace.

Sunday night beginning at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.