The Great British Baking Show: Puddings, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

This week, it’s all about puddings. The bakers go all out to impress Mary and Paul with two types of delicious sponge puddings. The technical challenge sees them face a Queen Of Pudding, a recipe direct from the archives of the Queen of Bakes herself, Mary Berry. And finally, a Showstopping strudel that stretches the bakers to their limit. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.