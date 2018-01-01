The Great British Baking Show: Biscuits, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

The signature bake sees the bakers’ organizational and baking skills put to the test, as they attempt to deliver a huge batch of perfectly baked crispbreads. The bakers then throw away the baking rulebook, as time and temperature work against them to produce six perfectly tempered chocolate tea cakes for the technical challenge. A place in the semifinal will be hard earned, as the final challenge tests not only the quality of the bake, but how well it works as a building material. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.