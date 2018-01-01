The Great American Read comes to Fairbanks

A public event celebrating literacy will be held in Fairbanks Sept. 29, hosted by KUAC TV & FM, Noel Wien Library and the Literacy Council of Alaska.

“The Great American Read” an eight-part PBS television series that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey). It investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how readers are affected by stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience.

To commemorate this program and the power of reading, a free event will be held Saturday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Noel Wien Library auditorium. A screening of the TV program, a trivia contest based on The Great American Read list, prizes and refreshments are all part of the fun. No pre-registration is required but attendees are asked to be at the library by 1 p.m. to enjoy all the activities.

