The Good Road: San Juan, Puerto Rico: After The Storm, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

In San Juan, Puerto Rico, Earl Bridges and Craig Martin explore the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island. They meet with Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez, a Baseball Hall of Famer who helped the community through the baseball franchise, and his coffee farm. They visit an environmental organization which supports the town through its farms, radio station, medical labs, and solar cinema. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.