The Good Road: Nashville, Tennessee – Growing Pains, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

When most people think of Nashville, they think Country Music and now, regrettably, bachelorette parties. But, locals know with a little effort you can find more than honkytonks and pedal taverns. We meet some of the people making space for “off brand” music and art. From Jack White’s third man records to LoveNoise promotions, we dive into the other side of music city. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.