The Good Road: Hyderabad, India: One in a Billion, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Earl Bridges and Craig Martin travel to Hyderabad, India to meet up with Harish Mamtani, who runs a school that helps poor students. They also visit historic places, exploring India’s ancient history, and taste the best street food in Hyderabad. Later, in a top-rated American private school, Harish explains why private education in India is a necessary supplement to India’s public education. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.