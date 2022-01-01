The Good Road: Charleston, S.C.: Voice as Freedom, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Earl Bridges and Craig Martin explore race relations, religion, and government, and discuss the fate of journalism in Charleston, SC. Conversations with Dr. Melvin Brown and Toby Smith provide further insight into racial inequities and the negative impact of revisionist histories. They also sit down with one of a handful of black journalists at the Post and Courier to discuss diversity. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.