The Future of America’s Past: The Fire of a Movement, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

On March 25, 1911, New York City’s Triangle Shirtwaist Factory burst into flames, and 146 workers – nearly all young women, many of them teenage immigrants – perished. We visit the building and learn how public outcry inspired workplace safety laws that revolutionized industrial work nationwide. Wednesday night at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.