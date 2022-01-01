From New Nordic to new normal. How the Danes are strengthening community through food and social consciousness. We’ll meet one of the original architects of the New Nordic Manifesto, along with with two gifted community builders leading Denmark into its next decade of food leadership through social gastronomy. Saturday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.
You are here: Home / Television / The Food Principle: Architects and Builders, Saturday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV