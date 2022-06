Let’s stop by the Salzburg Festival for Berlioz’s The Damnation of Faust, featuring Charles Castronovo as the romantic and tortured title character, with Ildar Abdrazakov as the wily Mephistopheles and Elīna Garanča as Marguerite. Alain Altinoglu conducts the Salzburg Festival Orchestra. Listen tonday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.