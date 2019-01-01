The Central Park Five, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A film from award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns, tells the story of the five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were wrongly convicted of raping a white woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989. The film chronicles The Central Park Jogger case, for the first time from the perspective of these five teenagers whose lives were upended by this miscarriage of justice. Tuesday at at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.