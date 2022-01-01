The Caverns Sessions: Molly Tuttle, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

A virtuosic multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter and powerful player and the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year Award. Highly regarded for her guitar prowess, Molly Tuttle returns to her Bluegrass roots with Golden Highway, driving the Bluegrass and Neo-Traditional genres forward in today’s musical landscape. Saturday night at 6:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.