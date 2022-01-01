The Caverns Sessions: Buffalo Nichols, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Buffalo Nichols’ music centers on a long-held view of a serious need for Black stories that avoid leaning on worn stereotypes. Buffalo Nichols has found a way… Challenging the narrative while bridging past and present, Nichols’ autobiographical anecdotes build upon his observational, narrative-based songwriting, bringing the blues of the past into the future. Saturday night at 6:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.