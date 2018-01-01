The 46ers, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

The 46ers is a feature film that captures the imagination and inspiration of those who know scaling the 46 Adirondack Mountain High Peaks in northern New York State as a life-changing experience. The film explores the history of the men and women of the 46ers, a group that supports the hiking and preservation of the high peaks through all seasons. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.