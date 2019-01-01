That New/Familiar Voice on KUAC FM Mid-Mornings is Christopher Quist’s!

Christopher Quist grew up in Fairbanks listening to KUAC FM and watching KUAC TV. After volunteering at KSUA, he joined KUAC as an on-call FM host in 2009. Other than a short break, he has been with KUAC ever since. For five years he worked in the development department and moved to FM operations Nov. 1.

In addition to hosting on the air Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christopher programs radio automation and schedules announcements. “You have to pay attention to details, understand complicated systems and remain calm when things aren’t working,” he said. “You have to be adaptable, but also consistent.”

Christopher said he loves everything about his job. “I love KUAC’s mission and the important service we provide. I love the people I work with and I’m excited to be back in FM.”

In his spare time, Christopher serves on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, enjoys riding his bicycle, reading, playing games and listening to KUAC FM. His goal is to keep KUAC on the air and on time all the time.