Thanksgiving Fun from KUAC FM 89.9!

Tune into KUAC 89.9 FM, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 10 p.m. to past midnight for the ‘Round Midnight Food Show. Those pies will be baked and that stuffing prepped in no time with KUAC’s annual Thanksgiving Eve Twang Fest Food Show! Host David James serves up three full hours of songs about victuals. There’ll be lots of meat, carbs and dessert, and not much in the way of fiber, so you know it will be good for you.

Then make KUAC part of your Thanksgiving celebration! We’ve got holiday episodes of your favorites for your enjoyment. Don’t miss a moment of the fun!

The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.



Listen in for The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Host and food writer Francis Lam is joined by Claire Saffitz, author of “Dessert Person,” Rick Martinez, author of “Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico,” Chef and Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan, and Jesse Sparks, host of The One Recipe podcast. This crack team of culinary luminaries will take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Indigenous YOUth Nation – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Indigenous YOUth Nation highlights Indigenous cultures in a radio show made by and for tweens and teens with producers Jeneda Benally (Diné) and Gregg McVicar (Tlingit). Among the voices in this half-hour episode, you’ll hear Deezhi as she shares a “Day in the Life” audio diary of her Kinaalda (Coming of Age Ceremony). Then, Dahi travels to the Library of Congress and discovers a deeper connection to her tribe and ancestors.

Giving Thanks – 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of the spirit of the holiday. Whether you’re still enjoying a meal or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.