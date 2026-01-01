Thank you for Showing the LOVE for KUAC on Valentine’s Day!

Thank you to everyone who answered our call for Valentine’s spots:

Gretchen to Jason

Christine, to all Antifa

Carol McIntyre to Ray Hander

Monica to Rodney

Jeff to Hishinlai’

Ed to Jill

Eric to Corrine

DJ Leone to Eric Johansen

Ben to Somer

From grateful residents of this community to all those standing up for truth and the rule of law. Those who write letters to the editor expressing concern for our vanishing democracy as fascism emerges. Those who stand on street corners protesting the actions of the current regime. Those who send POMs to our federal delegation. A heartfelt THANK YOU!

From Larry to Terry, thanks for all the years of your love, your help, and most of all your patience. It’s the only station we watch and listen to. PBS Newshour, Evening programs on TV, like the mystery series Miss Scarlet, Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan, Firing Line with Margaret Hoover

Frank to Tatiana

Alan to Tiki, the world’s best librarian, from her adoring fans.

Jason to Gretchen

Mary Ann Borchert says, I love the Aging at Home Fairbanks volunteers, and my friends and neighbors, who make it possible for me to continue living in my home. Valentine’s Day is a great time to give a big shout out and say Thank You!

Corrine to Eric. Roses are red, violets are blue, You are the best, I will always love you.

And a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors Sarah & Cary Keller and Jack & Carol Wilbur for making this possible.

