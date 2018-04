Three days that brought an astonishing show of support for KUAC just ended! The KUAC Spring Fundraiser, held over the past weekend, brought in hundreds of volunteers who helped take your donations to support public broadcasting.

KUAC wishes a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you. Because of you, we are able to continue the top quality news, entertainment and educational programming you love.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 20-28, when we’ll hold the Fall Fundraiser. Thanks!