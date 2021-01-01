Thank YOU Challenge Pot Donors!

We are delighted and inspired by the commitment and benevolence of our Challenge Pot donors who have made our May 1st Fundraiser inviting to everyone with their $40,000 matching money. Thanks to:

2 Street Gallery

ABR Inc.

Alice Stickney

Bart Maize

Carole Romberg

Design Alaska

Don & Carolyn Gray

Fairbanks Distilling Co.

GHEMM Co.

Ingrid Taylor

Jana Varati (translator communities)

Johansen Music Studio

Mary Burtness & Jeff Adams

Michael Salzman

Peg Schaffhauser

Peter Rob

Rebecca Brice Henderson/Rasmuson Foundation

Street Sounds

TechWise

Tom George with the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association

Ursa Major

Today, May 1 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., every donation will be matched, ensuring that KUAC can continue offering the excellent programming you know and love.