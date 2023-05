Terence Blanchard’s operatic retelling of the dramatic story of boxer Emile Griffith arrives at The Met. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green stars as the closeted young hatmaker-turned-prizefighter, who rises from obscurity to become world champion and, in one of the great tragedies in sports history, kills his homophobic arch-rival in the ring. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.