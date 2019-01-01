Tennessee Valley Uncharted: Smoky Mountain High, Saturday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Aerial gets caught up in the call of the mountains. After a trek into the mountains with a group of llamas, Aerial dives back in to the world of heritage Appalachian crafts, visits the Fontana Dam to learn about the hiker scene there, and ends the trip with hobbyists who love to soar above the mountains. Tune in Saturday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.