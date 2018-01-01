Tending the Wild, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Tending the Wild shines light on the environmental knowledge of indigenous peoples across California by exploring how they have actively shaped and tended the land for millennia, in the process developing a deep understanding of plant and animal life. This documentary examines how humans are necessary to live in balance with nature and how traditional practices can inspire a new generation of Californians to tend their environment. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.