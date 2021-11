Winner of eight NBA titles — five as a player and three as a coach — Steve Kerr has led an exceptional life in basketball, both on the court and on the sidelines. In this episode he sits down to discuss his family history, his untraditional path to the NBA, his coaching career, and his political activism. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.