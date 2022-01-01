Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Samantha Power, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

As the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the former UN Ambassador to the United States, Samantha Power dealt with some of the world’s greatest issues of development and anti-corruption. Kelly Corrigan and Samantha discuss the importance of international development, strategies of anti-corruption, and what we have learned from the COVID-19 crisis. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.