Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Robin Roberts, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

As the co-host of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts is an uplifting force in journalism. However, in 2012, Robin had to temporarily step down from her hosting post at Good Morning America to treat a life-threatening blood disease. Ten years after her life-saving bone marrow transplant, Robin sits down with Kelly to share how she found strength through gratitude and community. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.