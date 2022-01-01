Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Richard Lui, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Kelly Corrigan joins MSNBC / NBC news journalist Richard Lui to talk about selflessness and caretaking. When Richard’s father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Richard made the difficult decision to work part-time to care for his father during his final years. Richard discusses how this experience with his father opened his eyes to the greater movement of caretakers in this country. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.