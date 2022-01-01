Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Nick Hornby, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Kelly Corrigan speaks to Nick Hornby, screenwriter and author of acclaimed titles including “About a Boy” and “High Fidelity.” Nick speaks to the relation of personal background and artistry as he analyzes similarities between his idols, Prince and Charles Dickens. He also tells us about his writing process and his so-called “ordinary” work days. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.