Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Mahogany L. Browne, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Kelly Corrigan speaks with poet and educator Mahogany L. Browne to learn more about the power of poetry and the importance of listening to younger generations. Mahogany speaks to the various ways in which her work aims to address both personal and broader societal issues of race, sexism and systemic oppression. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.