Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Kate Bowler, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Kate Bowler is a writer and professor at Duke University's Divinity School where she has dedicated her academic efforts to understanding the evolution of the Prosperity Gospel in megachurches. At age 35, her own faith was challenged with a stage four colon cancer diagnosis. She shares with Kelly how it led her to investigate the problematic nature of positivity and ways to grapple with death.