Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Judd Apatow, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Kelly Corrigan joins Judd Apatow to trace his career in comedy and the value of creative collaboration. Since the late 90s, Judd Apatow has worked his way from supporting Roseanne Barr and Garry Shandling to become an established writer and producer of some of the greatest comedies of the past thirty years. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.