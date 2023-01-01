Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Jewel, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Kelly Corrigan sits down with musician, author, and philanthropist Jewel to talk about life before fame, maintaining her identity in the music industry, and the importance of healing mental health. Having run away as a teen in Alaska and later experiencing homelessness in California, the artist’s work is inextricably tied to the struggles of her personal life. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.