Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Father Greg Boyle, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In 1988, Father Greg Boyle founded Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles as a means of improving the lives of former gang members. Now it’s one of the most successful organizations for gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry programs in the world. Kelly talks with Father Boyle to better understand his approach to providing support to those often overlooked and underestimated by society. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.