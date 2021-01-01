Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Dr. Gawande, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In any given week, Dr. Atul Gawande might perform thyroid cancer surgery, write a sprawling piece for The New Yorker, meet with the White House about public health or talk with his medical students at Harvard about the role of a physician in the art of dying. In this episode, he reflects on his personal and professional experiences with dying patients. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.