Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Del Seymour, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Kelly Corrigan speaks with Del Seymour, the founder of Code Tenderloin, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide underserved individuals with long-term employment and rehabilitative services. His work has transformed the lives of individuals suffering from addiction and homelessness in San Francisco’s Tenderloin, one of the toughest neighborhoods in America. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.