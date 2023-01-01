KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

Give Now to the KUAC Friends Group
You are here: Home / Television / Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Del Seymour, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Del Seymour, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Del SeymourKelly Corrigan speaks with Del Seymour, the founder of Code Tenderloin, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide underserved individuals with long-term employment and rehabilitative services. His work has transformed the lives of individuals suffering from addiction and homelessness in San Francisco’s Tenderloin, one of the toughest neighborhoods in America. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.