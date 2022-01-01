Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Cecile Richards, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Kelly Corrigan speaks to the former president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards about her path towards living a life devoted to social rights. Cecile was raised by parents who modeled how to stand up for what you believe in. As a result, Cecile committed her life’s work to supporting others in the fight for equality. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.