Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Anthony Ray Hinton, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Anthony Ray Hinton spent nearly 30 years on Alabama’s death row for a crime he did not commit. When acclaimed civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson was assigned his case, they spent 16 years fighting before winning a unanimous reversal of his case in the United States Supreme Court. Anthony shares the important lessons of compassion and friendship he learned in the midst of great injustice. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.