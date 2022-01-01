Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Anna Deavere Smith, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Over her career as an actress and playwright, Anna Deveare Smith has taken to the stage and the screen to immerse herself in the voices of each character she portrays. Kelly Corrigan sits down with Anna Deveare Smith to discuss her unique approach to storytelling and where she finds hope through listening to the stories of strangers. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.