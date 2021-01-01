Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Ai-Jen Poo, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Ai Jen Poo has been organizing domestic workers for over two decades, ensuring that they have the same structure and security we give to every other job we value. In this episode, she sits down to discuss the roots of her activism, the art of listening with dignity, and the future of caregiving as a profession. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.