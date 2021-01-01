tasteMAKERS: Roots Kitchen & Cannery // Bozeman, Montana, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Back before refrigeration, in order to preserve food for the winter months, meat was salted, dried or smoked, and fruits and veggies were dried, fermented, pickled or turned into jams. Today, the team at Roots Kitchen & Cannery preserves the flavor of the Montana harvest by turning fresh, organic produce into pickles, preserves and canned goods that have earned a Good Food Award. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.