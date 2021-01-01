tasteMAKERS: Blom Meadworks // Ann Arbor, Michigan, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

At Bløm Meadworks in Michigan, honey from local apiaries is turned into dry, session-style mead. Working in partnership with farmers and beekeepers across the state, Lauren Bloom and Matt Ritchey are creating ferments that capture the essence of the region’s flavor, shifting to reflect fruit, hops and herbs that are ripening each season. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.