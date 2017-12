The annual statewide holiday greeting edition of Talk of Alaska features good wishes flying across the great state of Alaska, reconnecting friends and families in a two-hour wave of holiday cheer. Make your list and get ready to call 1-800-478-TALK or 1-800-478-8255. Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 10 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.