An inspiring documentary about the power of music to consume, enhance and propel lives. Taped over seven years, the film offers a window into the relationship between artist and teacher, inviting viewers into master cello instructor Paul Katz’s New England Conservatory of Music studio as his gifted students come for their lessons. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.