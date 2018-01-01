Sweden: Lessons for America? A Personal Exploration by Johan Norberg, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

It’s been suggested that Americans would be better off if the United States was more like Sweden. Do Swedes know something we don’t? Join Swedish native and scholar Johan Norberg as he explores his homeland’s economic and social landscape in Sweden: Lessons for America? A Personal Exploration by Johan Norberg. The lessons to be learned from Sweden may not be the ones you expect. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.