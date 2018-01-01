Main navigation

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

Header Right

You are here: Home / Announcements / Support KUAC by sharing your Permanent Fund Dividend

Support KUAC by sharing your Permanent Fund Dividend

Support KUAC by sharing your Permanent Fund DividendWhen filing for the 2018 PFD, tap Pick.Click.Give and maximize your donation to KUAC. By choosing to give $500 of your PFD to the University of Alaska through Pick.Click.Give, the money can be routed to KUAC. Simply call 474-1891 or email giving-kuac@alaska.edu to inform us of your gift. Thank you! Remember when you donate through PCG the state enters you in a drawing to double your PFD…10 lucky winners per year.