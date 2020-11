Tune in Sunday at noon for a double billed opera fest featuring Cavalieria rusticana and Pagliacci. Conceived by José Cura, both operas take place in the same neighborhood, among the same villagers, including characters from both operas. This opera is from the European Broadcasting Union: Liceu Opera Barcelona. Enjoy! Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.