Settle in Sunday at noon for Richard Strauss’s Die Frau Ohne Schatten.Taking place in the mythical empire of the Southeastern Islands, the Empress is unable to bear children. With the help of her nurse, using magical powers and deceit, she tries to use the Dyer’s wife to gain child bearing abilities. This Metropolitan Opera was originally presented Nov. 26, 2013. Listen Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.