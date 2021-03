Settle in Sunday at noon for Antonin Dvorak’s Rusalka. The water nymph Rusalka falls in love with a human—the Prince—when he swims in her lake. Now she wants to become human herself and live on land to be with him. Rusalka’s father, the Water Sprite, is horrified and tells her that humans are evil and full of sin. This Metropolitan Opera was performed Feb. 8, 2014. Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.