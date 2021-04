Steel yourself for some seriously tragic opera Sunday at noon on KUAC FM. Roberto Devereux, Earl of Essex and favorite of Queen Elizabeth I, is sent to Ireland with an army to defeat the rebellious Irish chieftains. After an unsuccessful campaign, and against the queen’s orders, he returns to England, where his actions are deemed a desertion of duty. This opera by Donizetti was performed by the Metropolitan Opera April 16, 2016. Listen Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.