Sunday’s Opera on KUAC FM is Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk

Sunday's Opera on KUAC FM is Lady Macbeth of MtsenskShostakovich’s opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk is one of the twentieth century’s masterpieces, acclaimed at its premiere in 1934 but then banned two years later by Stalin. Tune in Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.